Martin Campbell
1956 - 2020
Dr. Martin Lee
Campbell Ph.D "Marty"
1956-2020
04/03/1956 – 05/26/2020
Our dear Marty passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 26th. Marty's life was well lived. Born in Riverside, CA he attended U.C. Irvine and University of Texas where he earned his Ph.D.
Marty loved science and working as an associate professor with Dr. Ralph Arlinghaus at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Together they made significant discoveries which are now helping cancer patients.
Marty loved swimming, biking, camping, history, reading, and the Houston Astros. He loved sailing and will be scattered at sea on a date to be determined.
Marty is survived by his wife Shirlene, his brothers Jim and Ken and sister Sue.
Please follow this link to read entire obituary:
https://www.dignity
memorial.com/obituaries/
el-cajon-ca/martin-
campbell-9197384
If so inclined, please consider a donation to the M. D. Anderson Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences Ralph B. Arlinghaus Scholarship Fund

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
