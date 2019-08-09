|
|
Martin Dearwood Clemmons Sr
1933-2019
Martin Dearwood Clemmons, Sr., 86, of Sugar Land, TX, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born April 28 ,1933 in Port Arthur, TX to Morris and Esca Dee Clemmons.
Martin was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marcia Lynn; his parents, and his brothers, Morris Clemmons, Jr., and Ted Clemmons. He is survived by his son Martin D. Clemmons, Jr. (partner, Larry P. Elliott) of Clearwater, FL, and his daughter Cheryl Greenway (husband, Dr. Bruce Greenway) of Houston, TX and their children Jason Greenway (wife, Cassie and children Addison, Kamryn, and Gates) of Houston, TX; Kristin Williams (husband, Christopher and daughter Abigail) of Missouri City, TX, and Matthew Greenway (wife Laura and children, Avery and Blake) of Houston, TX. He is also survived by brother-in-law R. Clydell McSpadden (wife, Barbara) of Rockport, TX, and sister-in-law Charlotte McSpadden of College Station, TX. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Martin spent his entire 60+ years of his career representing various companies in the sale of precision and highly technical fittings, valves, and other products for refineries, and the oil and gas industry. He had many life long friends from his career.
He also spent time as a student at Texas A & M University, and although an early departure due to providing for his family did not allow him to finish his education. His heart was Always with Texas A & M. He considered himself an Aggie his entire life.
Martin also served in the United States Military following the Korean War. Martin was a true American in every sense. He loved his country, and all it stands for. He was a wonderful brother, and cherished his many friends, and colleagues. But more than anything he loved his family and will be missed as father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019