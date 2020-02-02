|
|
Martin DeCamp
1966-2020
Martin B. DeCamp, 53, passed away on January 23rd in Houston, Texas. He was born March 13th, 1966, in Austin, Texas, to Sally and David DeCamp. Martin attended The University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a B.A. in Economics in 1992. On May 31st, 1992, he married his wife and "soul mate," Renee Knippa, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin. In 1996, Martin received his MBA and MPA from UT Austin and began his career in Houston at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He later moved into industry, working at InputOutput, TEAM Inc., and finally Southwest Shipyard, L.P. as President and CFO from 2013 to 2017, and CEO from 2017 to present.
Martin is preceded in death by his parents, Sally and David. He is survived by his wife, Renee, and children, Lily and David. His siblings, Jennifer, Lane, and Dodd, also survive Martin.
In his youth, Martin was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying windsurfing and mountain biking. Martin later shared his love for adventure by taking his family camping, scuba diving, picnicking and hiking whenever he could. He especially loved his getaway fish-camp in Matagorda, TX, where he was the master of ceremonies, always lighting fireworks, playing cribbage and pool, fishing, and cooking with his kids (he was a fantastic chef). Martin was larger than life and rarely stopped moving, only to bird watch, sit by a fire, gaze at the stars, or enjoy the sunrise and sunset over the Colorado River. Martin indulged his family with destination vacations, scuba trips, and visits to national and state parks.
Of our family's many favorites is Emerald Lake Lodge in Yoho National Park, Canada. We fondly remember hiking to Takakkaw Falls on a sunny day and sitting under the rainbows that formed over the rocks. "Takakkaw" means "magnificent and wonderful" in Cree.
Martin was loving and dutiful to his wife and children. Family always came first. His sudden passing leaves us heartbroken; however, we know his enduring love and his gifts of many happy memories and traditions will remain forever.
Martin is our sunshine, our rainbows, our rock. Martin will always be our Takakkaw.
Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Martin's memory may do so to Pilgrim Lutheran Church at 8601 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX, 77096.
An intimate celebration of Martin's life will be held at a later date in Austin, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020