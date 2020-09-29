Martin Harrison1942-2020On Friday, September 25, 2020, Martin Lee Harrison, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 77.The funeral service, graveside and reception will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Education Fund.Casual attire is encouraged.For a more extensive life story for Martin please refer to the website ofMemorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery.