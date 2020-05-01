Martin Holiday
1933 - 2020
MARTIN L. HOLIDAY
1933-2020
Rev. Martin L. Holiday was born on July 30, 1933 in Grimes Co., Texas to Omie Holiday and Lois McAdams. He passed away on April 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Rev. Holiday will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 @ East Park Baptist Church ~ 8602 Tidwell Rd.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment- Paradise North Cemetery.
www.frazier-mitchell.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
East Park Baptist Church
MAY
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Park Baptist Church
