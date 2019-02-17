|
Martin Lopez Jr.
1992-2019
Martin Lopez Jr., age 26 passed away February 9, 2019 born September 15,1992. Martin is survived by his son Jayden, parents Maria & Pedro Martinez, sisters Irma, Licett, Ericka, Jamie & Athalia, uncles & aunt Claudia, Juan & Sergio. Godmother Patricia, grandmother Maria J, niece & nephew Leah & Mateo, cousins Ruby, Cristal, Keke, Carlitos, Martha, E.V, Jaime & brother-in-laws Aaron & Bertin, close friends Diego, Herman, Jose & others. Martin will be truly missed by family & friends. Rest in peace Martin, we will always love you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019