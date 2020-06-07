Martin Narendorf
Martin W. Narendorf
1924-2020
Martin W. Narendorf, 96, of Houston, Texas passed away on June 3, 2020
Martin is survived by his 8 children and many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Martin was a purple Heart Veteran of WWII. A private family celebration for Martin will be held, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Pat H. Foley & Company. The funeral mass and interment at Forest Park Lawndale will also be held privately.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
