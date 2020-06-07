Martin W. Narendorf
1924-2020
Martin W. Narendorf, 96, of Houston, Texas passed away on June 3, 2020
Martin is survived by his 8 children and many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Martin was a purple Heart Veteran of WWII. A private family celebration for Martin will be held, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Pat H. Foley & Company. The funeral mass and interment at Forest Park Lawndale will also be held privately.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.