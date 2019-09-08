|
Marva Lee "Mickey" West
1929-2019
Marva Lee "Mickey" West (née Godwin), 90, passed away on September 3, 2019. Mickey is survived by her children Myra Lowrie and husband John, Charles West and wife Mary Green, and Sue West-Tomlinson, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert O. West. A memorial service will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, Texas 77401, on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/).
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019