Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marva West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marva Lee West


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marva Lee West Obituary
Marva Lee "Mickey" West
1929-2019
Marva Lee "Mickey" West (née Godwin), 90, passed away on September 3, 2019. Mickey is survived by her children Myra Lowrie and husband John, Charles West and wife Mary Green, and Sue West-Tomlinson, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert O. West. A memorial service will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, Texas 77401, on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/).
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now