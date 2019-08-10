|
|
Marva Nell Reese
1929-2019
MARVA N. REESE, 89, passed away August 3, 2019. She was a member of Fair Haven Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug and son Kenny. She is survived by sons Tim; Robert and wife Sondra; daughter Lisa; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am. Both services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. Interment, Woodlawn Garden Of Memories. You may read the extended obituary at www.woodlawnfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019