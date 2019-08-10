Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marva Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marva Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marva Reese Obituary
Marva Nell Reese
1929-2019
MARVA N. REESE, 89, passed away August 3, 2019. She was a member of Fair Haven Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug and son Kenny. She is survived by sons Tim; Robert and wife Sondra; daughter Lisa; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am. Both services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. Interment, Woodlawn Garden Of Memories. You may read the extended obituary at www.woodlawnfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now