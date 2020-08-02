Marvin Vaughan "Pete" Cluett1924-2020Marvin Vaughan "Pete" Cluett passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. Pete was born to Camilla Rising Cluett and Sanford Lockwood Cluett on the 24th of February, 1924, in Troy, New York. After graduating from Albany Academy, Pete attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute until enlisting in the US Army Reserves in 1942. He was inducted into the Army in May of 1943, serving in the Army Infantry in the Southwest Pacific Theatre of Operations and then the 3427th Ordinance MAM Company at Guadalcanal. He went into the Philippines as part of the liberation process in 1945, and retired as Sargent Technician in February, 1946. Graduating with an Engineering degree from Texas A & I, Kingsville in 1950, Pete was hired by Houston Pipeline Company, and moved to Houston where he met and married his one true love, Laura Nell "Lollie" Lauderdale. They raised three children in Hunters Creek Village, where he served as Police Commissioner and on City Council. He became a Vice President for Houston Natural Gas and retired in 1984. A believer in selfless service and dedicated to the outdoors, Pete served on the boards of Armand Bayou Nature Center and Houston Child Guidance Center. He enjoyed his memberships at Kiwanis, Allegro, the Tejas Club and Texas Corinthian Yacht Club. An active member of the Episcopal Church through the years, he was a member of Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church in the 1950's, moving to St. Francis Church, then St. Martin's Church, as the family grew into new homes. In later years, the Cluetts moved to Boerne, TX, where they enjoyed the congregation at St. Helena's Church and Pete served as a Lay Ecumenical Minister. In 2014, they came full circle, moving back to Houston and returning to Palmer. Pete was happiest when hunting or sailing, enjoying the fellowship and the adventure more than anything. A gentle man, he instilled the importance of human kindness in his children and grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, his sister, Camilla Trent Cluett Vincenti; brothers, Gregory Stone Cluett and Sanford Lockwood Cluett, Jr.; and a son, Joseph Cluett (born & died on March 10, 1958), Pete leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, and three children, Ellen Cluett Donnelly and her husband, Frank; Cary Edmund Cluett; and Vennie Elizabeth "Libby" Cluett. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Frank Wetherbee Donnelly, III and wife, Alexandra "Ali"; Laura Eleanore Donnelly; Katherine Donnelly Gehrs and husband, Tyler; Emily Adele McGranahan and husband Isaac Boyles; and Camilla Faye Cluett. Ruby Lee Donnelly is his only great-grandchild, who brought him great delight in his last years.The family is deeply grateful for the care received from Maureen Beck and the Center for Healthy Ageing at UT Physicians, as well as A Better Hospice; and especially for the devotion of the staff and residents at Holly Hall Retirement Community, who truly gave quality and joy to his last years.For those desiring, contributions may be made to Holly Hall Retirement Community (2000 Holly Hall Street, 77054), Glenwood Cemetery (2525 Washington Ave., 77007), or Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church (6221 Main Street, 77030). Services pending.