Marvin Durrenberger
1929 - 2020
Marvin Mitchell Durrenberger went home to Jesus peacefully in his sleep on April 29, 2020 at age 90. Marvin was born to Marvin and Laura Durrenberger on August 31,1929 in Elgin Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston.
Marvin met his wife Shirley in 1950 at the University of Houston while he was playing football for the Cougars and she worked in the athletic business office. They married in 1952 and went on to have two children, Gary and Randy. They were married for 68 years.
Marvin was an Eagle Scout and served his country as a 1st Lieutenant Intel Research Officer in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He lived in Houston Texas, the city of Spring Valley, Lake McQueeney Texas, El Jabel Colorado, and Georgetown Texas. He loved visiting Aspen Colorado where his parents retired.
Marvin was very outgoing and was loved by everyone. He will be sorely missed.
Marvin worked many years as an agent in the insurance profession.
In addition to being a loving father Marvin enjoyed sports and was a collector of everything. He loved both saltwater and freshwater fishing. He was also a football referee for 24 years in the SFOA, Southwest Conference, and the USFL.
Throughout his entire life, Marvin held an unwavering faith in God and was a member of Second Baptist Church of Houston, and First Baptist Church of Georgetown Texas.
Marvin was preceded by his father Marvin, his mother Laura, and his brother Bruce.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Gary, his son Randy, Randy's wife Holly, granddaughter Katie, and grandson Brett.
Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of his life are pending and will be announced at a later date.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
