Marvin Bates "Ike" Eickenroht
1924-2019
Marvin Bates "Ike" Eickenroht passed away on Tuesday, the 9th of April 2019. He was 94 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Ike during a reception to be held from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 15th of April in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Please visit Ike's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019