Marvin Huron Elam, Jr.

1928-2019

Marvin Huron Elam, Jr., of Pearland, Texas joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 25, 2019. It is not with a heavy heart and tears but with gratefulness and joy for the nearly 91 years – blessed as we were with his wit, wisdom, laughter, and strength.

He was born on June 7, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to Marvin Huron Elam I and Myrtle Erie Elam, growing up in Kentucky and Tennessee. At 14, Marvin began working for the US military at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and enlisted to serve in the US Army in June 1946 at the end of World War II and the beginning of the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in November 1947 with a World War II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He was an extremely proud and patriotic veteran. After his discharge, he then worked as a train engineer and milkman before finding his true passion in photography which he made his career for 60 years. The importance of hard work, persistence, and determination would carry him throughout his life. Although he was always working, he never felt like it was work because he loved what he did. Prior to moving to Pearland, he took pride in photographing many movie stars who appeared at the Windmill Dinner Theater. He also was a member of the Houston and Texas Professional Photographers Guilds – serving as president of the Houston association for several years. Being a Dale Carnegie enthusiast, he lived by the motto "never criticize, condemn, or complain".

He was an active member of his community and supporter of Pearland ISD. He was a parishioner of St. Helen's Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, Pearland Area Republican Club, Pearland Lions Club, Pearland Chamber of Commerce, and Keep Pearland Beautiful. He served on Pearland ISD's DEIC for over 20 years and served on the City of Pearland's Planning and Zoning Board for many years as well. He was also honored to photograph Pearland ISD School Board Members and the City of Pearland's Mayors and City Councilmen for a number of years.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Susan Elam; brother Merlin Elam; children Marsha Elam, Machel Jordan, Marvin Elam III and his wife Rhonda, Renee Newsom and her husband John, Michael Elam and his wife Laura, and Melanie Grote and her husband Austin; a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Marvin Elam IV and his daughter Baylee; Jesse Newsom, wife Callie and daughter Stella; Rachel Cosakis, husband Steffan and their children Sage and Mila; Mark Elam, wife Courtney and their children Lennon and Barrett; Lyndsee Nelson, husband Billy and their children Brooks and Brylee; Nicole Elam, Marisa Elam, Megan Elam, Dayne Jordan, Sean Jordan, Cody Minahan, Hunter Minahan, Mason Grote, and Mandy Gottschalk's children Savannah, Dylan, Olivia, and Wyatt. Additionally, he will be missed by a multitude of friends and acquaintances. He is preceded in death by grand-daughter Mandy Gottschalk, son Mark Elam, sister Betty Wampler, brothers Melvin Elam, Willard Cooper and Mike Bridges; father Marvin Elam I and mother Myrtle Erie Bridges.

He was an intelligent, generous, humble and honest man with a great sense of humor who never met a stranger and relished in being the life of the party. He loved to dance, tell jokes, sing silly songs, and aggravate those he loved. He loved nature and all living things and gave his children the experience of having different kinds of pets including horses, a monkey, dogs, chickens, goats, rabbits, etc. His favorite place to be was on the back porch, with a bourbon, listening to talk radio and enjoying nature or visiting with the Backporch Boys. While Marv will be missed by so many, we are able to take comfort in knowing that he is with our Lord, looking down on us always and continually guiding us in his blessings.

Friends are cordially invited to the funeral service on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 5:00P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Deacon Chuck Turner officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2320 Hatfield Rd, Pearland, Texas 77581 from 4:00-8:00P.M. Friends are welcome to come and go and share their favorite stories about Marv.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to pay their respects, please consider a donation to the or the Brazoria County Republican Party in Marvin's name.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019