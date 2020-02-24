|
Marvin Granit
1945-2020
Marvin Ariel Granit, 74, of Houston, TX, passed away on February 22, 2020. Marvin was born in the Bronx, NY to Max and Eleanor Granit on July 2, 1945. In 1977, Marvin and then wife Sylvia together with their eldest son, moved to Houston with dreams of starting a construction business. He owned and operated Granit Builders for over 40 years, establishing himself as a top home builder in the Houston area. He worked very hard providing and caring for his family so they would never have to experience the challenges he faced growing up. He wore his heart on his sleeve and cared for everyone he met.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Michele; sons Michael (Carrie) and David (Lauren Burgess); grandsons Alex, Sammy, and Noah; stepbrother Walter Frankel; stepdaughters Erin and Rachel Eldridge (Chad Booker); and sister Judy. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Max and Eleanor Grant; stepmother Susan Grant; and stepbrother Jeffrey Frankel. Funeral services will be held at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery on Post Oak Road on Tuesday, February 25th at 11am with Rabbi David Rosen officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020