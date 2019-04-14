Marvin J. Fishbeck

1935-2019

Marvin J. Fishbeck, age 83, a devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend, passed away after a lengthy illness in Cypress, Texas on April 11, 2019.

Marvin was born December 4th, 1935 in Moulton, Texas on the family farm. He was raised in the small farming community and graduated from Moulton High School. In 1959, he married Mary Ann Schramm in Ammannsville, Texas and they settled in Houston. He was a devout catholic as a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Assumption Catholic Church where he served on the St Vincent de Paul Ministry where he was a member for 54 years, and currently attending Christ the Redeemer in Cypress.

Marvin's family will gather for a visitation from 4pm - 7pm Sunday, April 14th at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, April 15th at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 E Roselane St Houston, TX 77037 followed by a reception immediately afterwards. Interment will be held at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery at 3:00pm in Moulton, Texas followed by a small reception.