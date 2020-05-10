Marvin Leroy Mitschke1929-2020Marvin Leroy Mitschke passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 90.Marvin was born on May 30, 1929 in Houston, Texas where he lived his entire life. He was a proud Houstonian who helped build this city. At an early age, he joined his father and brother working in the family bricklaying business. Much of their work can still be seen around the Houston area; several Foley's buildings, Memorial City, Houston police academy, and many schools are just a few. He was a meticulous bricklayer and proud of his craft. Marvin is a life member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.On a blind date in 1948, Marvin met the love of his life, Delores M. Sontag. They married November 18, 1950. They loved to spend time with family and their many friends. They hosted countless parties, holiday gatherings and weekend card games at their home. Marvin enjoyed boating and fishing on the coast, but spent much of his time at his beloved lake house.Marvin lived his life as a hard worker. He was a quiet man who was the epitome of nice. He always wore a smile and could put a smile on those around him. Through the many challenges life threw his way, from a body cast as a teenager to a life changing accident at the age of 53, he remained kind and patient and lived courageously. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Selma Mitschke; sisters Gertrude Fancher and Lillie Lindstrom; brother, Ernest Mitschke.He is survived by his devoted wife, Delores; son Greg and wife Lisa; daughter and primary caregiver, Vickie. He was Pawpaw to his five grandchildren, Bryan Wilkins and wife Zanna, Drew Mitschke and wife Sarah, Lyndsey Bratton and husband Tate, Emily Landrum and husband Connor, and Aly Nichols and husband Casey. Marvin is also survived by five great-grandchildren; Brylee, Grayson, Maci, Carter and Tinley.Private graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Garden of Memories. A public service honoring Mr. Mitschke will be held at a later date. Service information will be announced as it becomes available.