Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Emanu El Memorial Park
8341 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Rich


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Rich Obituary
Marvin Abram Rich
1932-2019
Marvin Abram Rich passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. Marvin was born on April 1, 1932 to Philip Rich and Bertha Krakower Rich in Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Kenneth Rich. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Shirley Mayer Rich, his son Bernard Rich and his two daughters Tova and Rachel Rich, his daughter Elka Rich Poor and her husband David and their son Jonathan and his soon to be wife Adena, son Matthew and daughter Ilana. He has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
His funeral will be at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St., Houston, Texas at 10 AM Thursday August 15, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now