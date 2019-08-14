|
|
Marvin Abram Rich
1932-2019
Marvin Abram Rich passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. Marvin was born on April 1, 1932 to Philip Rich and Bertha Krakower Rich in Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Kenneth Rich. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Shirley Mayer Rich, his son Bernard Rich and his two daughters Tova and Rachel Rich, his daughter Elka Rich Poor and her husband David and their son Jonathan and his soon to be wife Adena, son Matthew and daughter Ilana. He has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
His funeral will be at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St., Houston, Texas at 10 AM Thursday August 15, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019