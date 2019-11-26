Home

Strickland Funeral Home - Somerville
545 8th Street
Somerville, TX 77879
(979) 596-2133
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home - Somerville
545 8th Street
Somerville, TX 77879
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home - Somerville
545 8th Street
Somerville, TX 77879
Marvin Roehling


1937 - 2019
Marvin Roehling Obituary
Marvin Lee "Monk" Roehling
1937-2019
Services for Marvin Lee "Monk" Roehling, 82, of Houston are set for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 also at the funeral home. Monk passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Somerville.
Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019
