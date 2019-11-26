|
Marvin Lee "Monk" Roehling
1937-2019
Services for Marvin Lee "Monk" Roehling, 82, of Houston are set for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 also at the funeral home. Monk passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Somerville.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019