|
|
Marvin W. Ward
1931-2019
Marvin W. Ward passed away peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 11, 1931 to Frank and Bertha Ward. Marvin married his love, Elaine and they remained married for 63 years until she passed. Marvin worked for Gulf Publishing as an bindery operator. This was his life long career but his real passion was playing and teaching golf. It was through his love of golf that he met Bob Hope. His greatest claim to fame, was getting to play in a team tournament against a team including Ben Hogan, and winning.
Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine and infant son Gary. He is survived by his children; "Sheri" Sheridan Lee and wife Marla Morrow, John Ward and wife Cindy, Randy Ward and wife Susana Diaz, Deborah Hayek, Tammy Smith and husband William B. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:00AM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home followed by a committal service with Marine Corps Honors at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to; "Salute Military Golf Association" a non-profit supporting post 9-11 s or "The First Tee of Greater Houston"- Houston Golf Association (TFTGH)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019