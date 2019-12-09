|
|
Marvin C. Zemlicka
1937-2019
Marvin C. Zemlicka, 82, of Houston, TX, passed away December 6, 2019. He was born in Fayette County, TX on July 22, 1937 to Emil and Gabriella Zemlicka. He was married to Ann Zemlicka for 59 years. Marvin had a career with Houston Lighting and Power Co. for 39 years.
He was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church for 58 years and had a passion for farming, deer hunting, and the Dallas Cowboys. Ann and Marvin attended Thanksgiving Day Cowboys' football games for 42 consecutive years.
He was preceded in death by parents Emil and Gabriella Zemlicka.
He is survived by loving wife of 59 years Ann Zemlicka; son Brian Zemlicka and wife Leslee; daughter Sara Smith and husband Terry; sisters Jeanette McDaniel, Marilyn Floyd and husband Steve, and Jo Ann Zemlicka; grandchildren Chris Zemlicka, Brianna Zemlicka, Phil Smith and fiancée Shelby, Ellen Smith and fiancée Patrick, and Jennifer Smith; great-grandson Cooper Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 8150 Park Place in Houston, TX on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Praha, TX at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019