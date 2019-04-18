|
|
Mary Moore Aalund
1932-2019
Mary Moore Aalund, 86, of Austin, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 peacefully at her daughters home. Mary was born December 27th, 1932 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Adam and Elizabeth Wilson. She loved gardening, living on her land near Carlos, TX, and baking for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Viggo Aalund, her step son Carl Aalund Jr., son in law David Carlander, her parents, brothers Jim and Renwick Wilson, and her sister Shirley Affolter. Mary is survived by her daughter Karen Aalund Carlander, sons and daughters-in-laws; Martin and Katherina Aalund, Gordon and Gina Aalund, step sons and step daughter in law; Niels and Charlotte Aalund, Chris Aalund, and step daughters and step son-in law; Carol Aalund, Nina and David Jarrell, and her beloved dog Ralphy. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the Navasota Animal Shelter through which Carl and Mary found their much beloved dog Ralphy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019