Sister Mary Adeline O'Donoghue, CCVI

1937-2019

Sister Mary Adeline O'Donoghue, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, has been called from this life on earth on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Placidus Convent. She now enjoys the fullness of eternal life with God.

Sister was born in County Cork, Ireland, in 1937 and her parents, Humphrey and Kathleen O'Donoghue, had her baptized the next day. She was given the name Catherine Josephine. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word on July 26, 1950; came to Texas in 1952; entered the Novitiate on June 6th of that year; made First Profession of Vows on August 15, 1954. On August 15, 1959 she made Perpetual Vows and on that same day her younger sister, Hannah, entered the Novitiate to begin her life of consecration. Sister is very grateful for her parents, family members, cousins, Sisters in community, friends and co-workers who have enriched her image of heaven here on earth. Her love for God inspired, rejoiced and consoled countless people throughout the years.

Sister Mary Adeline is preceded in death by her brothers Jeremiah and Timothy. She is survived by three brothers: Daniel in Ireland, Michael in England and Humphrey and his wife Sue in Australia; two sisters: Patsy O'Sullivan in Ireland and Sr. Hannah Patricia O'Donoghue, CCVI, in the USA. Sr. Adeline will be missed by her Sisters in community, as well as by many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many spiritual companions who come to Ruah.

Sister Mary Adeline's body will be received at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at: 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M., on Friday, May 3, 2019. The Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019