Mary Alford Mischer
1922-2020
Mary Alford Mischer passed away in Houston on Wednesday, the 24th of June 2020. She was 97 years of age.
She was born in Houston County, Texas, on the 12th of August 1922, to Lizzie Henderson Alford and Edgar Durwood Alford. Mary grew up in the small town of Austonio, Texas, and moved to Houston in 1941. After arriving in Houston, she met Walter Max Mischer, Sr. They were married on the 15th of August 1943. They were married for 62 years until Walter passed away in December of 2005.
Mary was active in supporting her husband's extensive business affairs, her family, and civic endeavors. After their marriage, Mary worked at Hughes Tool Company as a welder during the week, and worked with Walter on the weekends to help him start his construction business. Her civic and charitable support extended to the creation of the Mischer Neuroscience Institute based within the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, and staffed by renowned neurosurgeons and neurologists who are on the staff of the University of Texas Medical School. She was also a supporter of MD Anderson, Hermann Eye Center created by Dr. Richard Ruiz, UT Health Consortium of Aging lead by Dr. Carmel Dyer, and the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge Houston and numerous other charities.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Max Mischer, Sr.; her parents, Lizzie and Edgar Alford; Sudie and Dudley Hester, who raised her and her siblings after her parents' untimely deaths; her brother, Edgar Gerald Alford and his wife Margie; her sister, Virginia Louise Alford; and her grandson, Walter Max Mischer III.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Mischer; and son, Walter Max Mischer, Jr. and wife Leila Winters Mischer. Mrs. Mischer enjoyed her seven grandchildren, Candace Watson, Robert L. Corson and wife Olivia, Walter R. Corson and wife Jodie, Duncan M. Watson and husband John W. Davenport, Walter Max Mischer III and wife Sarah, Lawson Mischer Frackelmayer and husband Oliver, Morgan Mischer Warth and husband Lucas. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Nicholas Corson, Andrew Corson, Matthew Corson, Mariah Watson, Kaylynn Watson, Molly Mischer, Campbell Mischer and Tate Warth. Mrs. Mischer is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Mischer Russell.
The family wishes to acknowledge the friendship and loving care provided to Mrs. Mischer by her physician Dr. Carmel Dyer, her caregivers Dorla Cervera for the last 22 years, Pamela Kelly, Barbara Joseph, Malaker Jones, Tammy Shinn, Penny Chavez, and Carmela Meadows. Also, to Crossroads Hospice Dr. Jeffrey Lee and especially Courtney Tuck.
A family graveside service will be held in her honor. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary at a future date following the cessation of the CO-VID 19 Virus.
In lieu of customary remembrances, her family requests with gratitude that those wishing to do so may make a donation in her honor to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX 77024; or to Mischer Neuroscience Institute, 925 Gessner, Suite 2650, Houston, TX 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.