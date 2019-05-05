|
Mary Alice Zarker
1930-2019
In loving memory of Mary Alice, who was born and raised in Yoakum, TX. After graduating from the University of Texas, she lived her life in Houston, TX. Mary Alice and her husband, Keith, enjoyed a life filled with travel and treasured friends. She was active in her church and in various charities. She is survived by her son Michael Nelson, daughter-in-law Barbara, daughter Tammy Johnson, son-in-law Mike and nine grandchildren. Mary Alice is greatly missed by all of us who knew and loved her. Her funeral will be held at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston on May 10, at 10 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019