Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zarker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Zarker


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Alice Zarker Obituary
Mary Alice Zarker
1930-2019
In loving memory of Mary Alice, who was born and raised in Yoakum, TX. After graduating from the University of Texas, she lived her life in Houston, TX. Mary Alice and her husband, Keith, enjoyed a life filled with travel and treasured friends. She was active in her church and in various charities. She is survived by her son Michael Nelson, daughter-in-law Barbara, daughter Tammy Johnson, son-in-law Mike and nine grandchildren. Mary Alice is greatly missed by all of us who knew and loved her. Her funeral will be held at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston on May 10, at 10 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.