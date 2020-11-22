Mary Ann Bauer
1930-2020
Mary Ann Bauer, 90, of Houston passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Mary Ann was born January 16, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Angela Sheffo. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald J. Bauer. Mary Ann is survived by daughter, Mary Angela Durham & husband Danny and their children Elizabeth Flannery & husband Brent, Sarah Kelly & husband Will; daughter, Donna Louise Denton & husband Joe and their children, John Denton & wife Marisa, Mary Claire Ford & husband Robert. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mary Ann grew up in the Pittsburgh area where she met and married the love of her life Don. Don's career with National Supply Co., eventually moved the family to Houston in 1962 where they raised their family. Mary Ann worked in administration for Borden's and Houston Ear Nose and Throat before retiring to spend time with her family. Mary Ann was a woman of great faith throughout her life. She was a founding member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church. She was a member of Interfaith Ministries.
Mary Ann was a very social friendly person who never met a stranger. You would always find her at an event at Parkway Place where she created many wonderful friendships. She also loved her Pittsburgh Steelers! In as much as her friendships were important to her, she treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren most of all. Mary Ann was a wonderful example of love and grace, she will be deeply missed by those who knew her. The Bauer family wishes to express their gratitude to Helen, Sherry and Kebbe at Parkway Place for showing such love caring for Mary Ann.
The Bauer family celebrated Mary Ann's life in A Mass of Resurrection at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Don at Forest Park Westheimer at a later date.
