Mary Ann "Muffie" (Manion) Bridge
1933-2019
Mary Ann Bridge (Manion) Born June 22, 1933, Resting in peace March 30, 2019. Muffie loved and was loved by many. A career flight attendant for Delta for over 30 years Muffie was a pioneer of her time. An avid golfer, card player, jigsaw master and chef extraordinaire Muffie loved engaging with others and debating current events. Preceded in death by her parents James S and Gladys L Manion and her husband John Bridge and sister Jeannie Allen and brother-in-law Everett Allen. Survived by her brother James L Manion and nieces Ruthie Allen, Peggy Manion and nephews Jamie Allen, Lang Manion and Stafford Manion. grand nieces Grace Lincoln, Jenny Allen, Maddie Allen and grand nephews Tim Lincoln and Ford Manion.
Services will be held on Friday, April 5th 2:00PM at St. Michael's Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019