Mary Ann Long1955-2020Mary Ann Long, 64, passed away on May 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Mary Ann was born in Houston, TX, to Bridget (Bee) and Harry E. Long on May 9, 1955.Mary Ann attended St. Cecilia's Catholic School and graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1973. She attended Texas Tech University, where she was a member of many organizations including Alpha Phi Sorority. She graduated from Texas Tech in 1977 with a double major in business and math.Mary Ann spent more than 35 years working in Human Resources management positions for a variety of Houston companies like Tenneco, Florida Gas, Enron, Kinder Morgan and Buckeye Pipeline. At Enron, Kinder Morgan and Buckeye, Mary Ann was a managing Director of Human Resources.She had a vibrant personality and a razor-sharp wit. Though she had no children of her own, she was the beloved "Maremee" to her nieces Kathleen, Meg and Haley.Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bridget Long, niece Erin Marie Long, and numerous aunts and uncles.She is survived by Brother Thomas G. Long and wife Lisa; Brother John P. Long and wife Betsy; nieces Kathleen Turner and husband William; Meg Long and fiance' Chris Shatto; and Haley Long and fiance' Tyler Seaman, all of Houston. Additionally, she is survived by many cousins, including Bill Snuffer (Donna); Pat Snuffer (Ellen); Patricia Adams Hopcus (Tommy); Perry Adams; Lynn McCormick (Ken); Marsha Bowlen; Bobby Adams; Harry J. Trainer (Cindy); Regina Sledge (Kenneth); Nancy Sue Cody; and Mike Cody. She also leaves behind many dear friends, including Rose Benestante, Mary Wyatt, Janice Dupuy, Elena Jacome, and Linda Kosar.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her caregivers: Mary Fallah-Sirleaf, Christiana Ogundelethe, Jacqueline Banks, Monique Davis and Mariah Parker. They enriched her life the past 5 years with their love and caring. Thank you also to Crossroads Hospice and Dr. Nasiya Ahmed for their compassionate care. Special thanks also to Dr. Elena Ramirez.Due to the Covid-19 limitation, a Memorial Mass for Mary Ann will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests donations in Mary Ann's name to St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036.