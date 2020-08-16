Mary Ann Polhemus
1947-2020
Mary Ann Polhemus, loving wife, mother, and Mimi, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by family after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Mary Ann was born on May 3, 1947 in Adrian, MI to Charles Robert Bartholomew and Melva Jane (Drury) Bartholomew. Mary Ann was a lifelong educator, leader, and learner, serving HISD for over 40 years.
Services for Mary Ann and additional details are posted on her online memorial tribute at www.distinctivelife.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookwood Community in Brookshire, TX.