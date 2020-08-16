1/1
Mary Ann Polhemus
1947 - 2020
Mary Ann Polhemus
1947-2020
Mary Ann Polhemus, loving wife, mother, and Mimi, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by family after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Mary Ann was born on May 3, 1947 in Adrian, MI to Charles Robert Bartholomew and Melva Jane (Drury) Bartholomew. Mary Ann was a lifelong educator, leader, and learner, serving HISD for over 40 years.
Services for Mary Ann and additional details are posted on her online memorial tribute at www.distinctivelife.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookwood Community in Brookshire, TX.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Distinctive Life Cremations & Funerals
5455 Dashwood St
Bellaire, TX 77401
713.933.0356
