Dr. Mary W. Armsworth
1945-2020
Dr. Mary Witham Armsworth (Mary Vivian Gosnell), age 75, loving Mother, Grandmother, Soulmate, Sister, Aunt, Professor, and Friend, peacefully passed away in Cumming, Georgia, surrounded by family on July 18, 2020. Mary was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 30, 1945, and spent her childhood years in Dillonvale, Ohio. Mary was a longtime, highly recognized professor at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She also maintained a private practice serving post-trauma adults. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Orval Gosnell; her mother, Wanda Gosnell; and her sister, Sarah Novak. Mary is survived by her son, Michael Witham; daughter, Anne Gibson; son-in-law, Ryan Gibson; two wonderful grandsons, Grant and Isaac Gibson; brother, Orval Gosnell; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Novak; many nieces and nephews; her soulmate, Aksel; and countless friends and students, with whom she left a lifelong impact.
While it is currently difficult for all of us to gather together in large groups, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations be made to The Place of Forsyth County, Inc. (theplaceofforsyth.org
). This organization helps local families with basic necessities and support, fulfilling Mary's lifelong passion for the wellness of people.