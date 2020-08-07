Mary Francis
Ashmore
1939-2020
Mary Francis Ashmore passed away peacefully and in the presence of her family on August 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David and his wife Stephanie, Scott, and Douglas and his wife Amy, her grandchildren, Ashleigh, Bailey, Mason, Madison, Morgan and Alexander, and her cousins Sherry Smith and Bruce and Carla Smith, her extended Caraway family including Donna Wright and her partner Sherrie Hogan, and Donna's children and grandchildren, and her beloved Jackie Batiste and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby May Mahanay, her best friends, Ikie Miller and Ann Caraway and her precious granddaughter Leah Ashmore.
Mary was born on October 2, 1939 in Pearland, TX and was an only child. Mary enjoyed her childhood and dearly loved her parents. She became the Valedictorian of Pearland's high school class of 1957. She attended Sam Houston State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1960 and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She obtained her Master's degree from the University of Houston in 1965. She would be principal of several Elementary schools, most notably Horn Elementary, and retired in 1997.
While at Sam Houston State University, she met and married Jim Ashmore. They had three sons, David, Scott and Douglas. There were no limits to what she would do for her boys. Mary's and Ann's grandchildren became her driving force. She was forever to be known as Granny. Every moment was cherished, and she was purposeful with her interaction with each of them.
She and her best friend and companion, Ann Caraway created 30 years of memories traveling, hosting dinners, worshipping together at Christ United Methodist and being involved in several groups. Mary's faith was strong, and she served as a Stephen Minister and loved their Sunday school class, Jubilee. She lived a life of acceptance and understanding and loved anyone she grew to know, without judgement.
A memorial service will be held on August 7, 2020 starting at 11:00 AM, at Christ Church, 3300 Austin Parkway Blvd, Sugar Land TX 77479. The service can be streamed live at http://www.christchurchsl.org/livestream
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.