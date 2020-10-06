Mary W. Baker

1923-2020

Mary "Mamanette" Baker returned to the Lord on October 1, 2020, at the age of 97. A proud Texan and eternal optimist, her sense of humor and boundless energy will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Link Baker, Jim Ogden, and Dover Dell Bradshaw II; and son, Dover Dell Bradshaw III.

Survived by her daughter, Sandra Jenkins (Jaye); son, Jim Bradshaw (Cathy); 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services to be held in Michigan at a later date.



