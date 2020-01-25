Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Mary Basso
Mary Basso
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Foundry United Methodist Church
8350 Jones Road
Houston, TX
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Mary Basso


1929 - 2020
Mary Basso Obituary
Mary Basso
1929-2020
Mary Basso, Loving Mother, Beloved Grandmother, Air Force Officer, and longtime member of Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was a voracious reader, a seasoned world traveler, and a generous and loyal friend. Her love, support, kindness, and sense of humor left a permanent imprint on her children and grandchildren, and their families and friends. She will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by her son Scott Basso and wife Cathy; daughter Julie Basso Floyd; son Matt Basso and wife Angela Smith; and, son John Basso and wife Meredith Kleykamp. She was the proud grandmother of granddaughters Alexandra and husband Steve Moore, Miranda and husband Riley Sisson, Claire Basso, and Jillian Floyd; and, grandsons Owen Basso, Eamon Basso, and Jack Basso. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Basso; sister Josephine; brothers George, John, and Mike; granddaughter Stefani Basso; and, great granddaughter Verity Sisson. The family would like to thank Trisha, Lori, Eunice, and Patsy of Entrust Hospice; LeTreece, Nell, Kathy, and Scarlett of Mimi's Caring Angels; and her neighbors, community, and remarkable friends for loving and caring for Mary. In lieu of flowers , our family requests that you choose to give to ; to the funding of pews for St. Julius Kithare Prayer House of Meru County, Kenya (c/o Cathy Basso); or to the charity of your choosing.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020
