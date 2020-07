I have known the Batties family all of my life, I was blessed to grow up across the street from them. We loved Mrs. Batties, a very kind, God fearing woman who spoke her mind. She will forever be missed on Guinevere St, she was always until her health failed in her yard, always busy. Praying for her family as they beginning this new season in their lives. God bless you all and may he continue to comfort you. You will always have those beautiful sweet memories.

Patricia Mitchell-Nunn

Neighbor