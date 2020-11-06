Mary "Dolly" Virginia Bille
1943-2020
Mary "Dolly" Virginia Bille passed away peacefully at her home on October 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born August 26, 1943, was a long time member of the Christ Church Altar Guild and loved the Cathedral. Dolly is survived by her son, Karel (Kar) Hlava; cousin Paul Francis and his wife Sabra; longtime friend Nancy Novosad and her husband Jim and many other relatives, friends and her cat, Bede. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Virginia Campbell Bille.
Dolly spent her life one adventure after another. Learning how to fly and soloing at Hobby airport in Houston when young. She was the President of the Houston Elvis Presley Fan Club as a teen.
She would go on to work for The Gazette in Colorado Springs and then the Houston Chronicle. In 1967 Dolly received special recognition for setting up one of the Chronicle's cookbook photo shoots.
Dolly owned an upscale cookware store in Pearland, Texas called Bain-Marie. She taught cooking classes for both adults and kids. When not at her store, Dolly loved to host parties at her house in Green Tee bringing family and friends together with great food and atmosphere. Dolly was part of the International Association of Culinary Professionals as well as the Houston Culinary Guild. Her love of cooking would take her to France where she would take other professionals to learn more about French food and cooking.
In the 1980's after moving into Green Tee in Pearland, Texas she became part of the Ladies Association at Golfcrest Country Club. Her mother and father held their 50th wedding anniversary at the club and many other events.
Like her father Lester Bille, Dolly was named a Paul Harris Fellow.
The adventures would continue for Dolly as she traveled around the globe to Ireland, Alaska, India, Peru, France and Norway to add a few. Always a journalist and always with a camera in hand. Dolly loved to take photos of her excursions and the wildlife and scenery. Fly fishing in Jackson, Wyoming was a must do when she was in town.
Dolly was most blessed while attending Christ Church Cathedral and later volunteering with The Altar Guild. She was confirmed at the church in 1965. She cherished being part of it.
She had a great love of animals. Whether it was the birds and all her feeders or the cat patiently stalking those bird feeders in the yard. Dolly loved her Dalmatian, aptly named "C.C.", short for chocolate chip because of the dog's brown spots and over the years would rescue three cats that were strays. Dolly always made a home for those she loved.
Dolly and her son Kar both loved rock and mineral shows and would often go together to shows around Houston.
Getting food from her house was always a treat and never dull. A simple bowl of grapes would be presented like a photo shoot for a magazine. Kar's birthday cakes were always a special occasion that Dolly would spend time designing and then make.
She took a lot of pride in everything she did. Dolly lived a wonderful life and enriched those around her.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: November 14th, Saturday, 12:30 PM at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue. The service will be video recorded for those that cannot attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Alzheimer's Association
.