Mary Catherine Blackburn
1942-2019
Funeral service for Mary Catherine Blackburn, 76, of Houston will be Saturday March 23rd, 2019 at 10am at Dickie Allen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at McKnight Cemetery in Cushing. A Visitation will be held Friday March 22nd from 6-8pm also at the funeral home. Mrs. Blackburn died Monday March 18th in Houston, Texas. She was born October 2nd, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to Oliver and Mary Stifler. She was a beloved bus driver and homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lowell E. Blackburn, brothers Oliver, Bernard, and Raymond Stifler, and grandchildren Michael Blackburn and Patty Jo Blackburn. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Carol Blackburn, and daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Steve Cochrane, grandchildren Lisa, Shawn, Beth, Jack, Sharie, Josh, April, Justin, and C.J., great grandchildren Guinever, Taylor, Merlin, Brayden, Hunter, Jillian, Tristen, Morgan, and Kennedy, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019