Mary Ellen Brammer
1931-2020
Mary Ellen Brammer (nee Iveson), much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed peacefully from this life to the next on July 2, 2020.
Mary was born on March 12, 1931 in a small mining village in Yorkshire, England. In 1962, seeking a better future Mary and her husband Alfred, with their daughter Susan, set sail to America on the Queen Mary. They settled in New Jersey and for the next 25 years Mary, known for her gift of hospitality, became an asset as a waitress and then restaurant manager at the New York Hilton Hotel.
Mary led an active life, known for being able to cook up a lamb or roast beef dinner for several people in what seemed like just minutes. After retirement, she moved to Katy, TX with her husband, Alfred, where she was active in bowling leagues and later in St Petersburg, FL, where she relocated after Alfred's death. An extrovert by nature, she made friends easily; the many social media messages affirm the positive influence Mary had on others' lives. Mary was known as a prayer warrior, and would faithfully intercede on behalf of family and friends. Psalm 91 was her favorite Psalm and she had committed it to memory. Her Christian faith provided comfort and assurance as she approached her heavenly homecoming.
Mary's family is thankful that she was able to be home, peaceful and comfortable, when she breathed her last breath on this earth. Mary is survived by her daughter Susan Stanley, her granddaughter Jennifer Gordon, Jennifer's husband Daniel Gordon, MD, and her great-grandsons Luke and Will to whom she referred as "the loves of my life." They called her GiGi (for great-grandma) and she was able to see them every day, often engaged in a competitive game of Uno or Dominoes. Mary was the 8th child of 12 born to Robert and Winifred Iveson; she is survived by a brother in England, George. She was blessed to be loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her large extended family would travel the globe, near and far, to spend time with her and affectionately called her Auntie Maz.
A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held at a date in the future, hopefully in October at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg. Updates will be posted on social media. A celebration with family in England is also tentatively scheduled to honor Mary's 90th birthday in March, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's name to First Baptist Church at fbcstpete.org
.
"He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, "My refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust." Psalm 91: 1-2. NASB).