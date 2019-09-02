|
Mary Olivia Brown
1964-2019
Mary Olivia Brown, a lifelong Houston resident and wife to Gregg Ring, Jr., passed away on Thursday, the 29th of August 2019. She was 55 years of age.
A 1982 graduate of Westchester High School, Mary loved Houston, had a passion for animals and loved sports, her favorites being in her hometown, the Texans, Rockets, and always the Astros!
She was known for her humor, generosity, and warmth, never failing to step in and help someone in need. She always made you laugh and you knew you were loved when you were with her.
Mary worked various career paths but her focus was always on her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, Ernie and MaryAnn Brown, her Uncle, Robert and Aunt, Barbara and Cousin, Cathleen Cattanach.
The family would like to thank A Med healthcare group for their kindness and special attention to Mary.
Mary also spent time with the charitable organization The Lighthouse for the Blind, where she help to serve dinners with her nephews, Mason and Hayden.
Mary was a beautiful person and a very sweet, old soul and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 4th of September, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions may be directed to one's favorite animal shelter.
Please visit Mary's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019