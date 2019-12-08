|
Mary L. Brown
1934-2019
Born October 10, 1934 in Vienna, MO, departed on November 28, 2019. Long-time Houston resident, retired from Exxon in 2004. Preceded in death by sons Robert Brown and Michael Brown and granddaughter Stacey Locke. Survived by son Mark Brown and daughters Carol Ithier and Ester Brown and daughter-in-law Melinda Brown. Grandchildren Robert Brown, Brittany Brown, and Mary-Anastasia Ithier and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
Memorial Service: Friday, December 13, 2019, 11am-2pm at Integrity Funeral Care, 3915 Dacoma, Suite E, Houston, TX 77092.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019