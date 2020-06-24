Mary Lou Reyna Buck

1937-2020

Mary Lou Reyna Buck, 82 years, of Sugar Land, TX passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born on August 18th, 1937 in Houston, TX and graduated from Jeff Davis High School. She went on to graduate from Baylor College of Nursing and The University of Houston with a Bachelors Degree of Science. Mary Lou had a long career as a Registered Nurse she went on to work for MD Anderson Hospital where she was promoted to supervisor of The Institute of Hemotherapy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her son Gary and her daughter-in-law Michele Bertone-Buck. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Tom, daughter-in-law Kristin, and her grandchildren Darren, Stephanie, Brianna, Brooke, Brayden and great granddaughter, Amelia Buck.

As a young woman she met her future husband Robert at a mixer at Ellington AFB in Houston and it was love at first site. They were soon married and after a 20 year career in the Air Force, Robert retired as LT Colonel and brought her back to Houston in 1973. Robert and Mary Lou were married for 49 years.

Mary Lou was a devout member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and dedicated herself to her congregation.

Mary Lou was a loving, caring and wonderful friend to many. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren who called her "Mimi". After they both retired her and Robert traveled extensively across the US and Mexico in their motorhome. Mary Lou also loved cruising the Caribbean with family and friends. Mary Lou and Robert also spent countless weekends with family and friends at their beach house in Galveston. She also very much loved her dogs, they were her furry children.

The Buck family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm with a service at 6:00pm at Compean Funeral Home, 2102 Broadway Blvd. Houston, TX 77012. She will be laid to rest on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to SPCA Houston 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024



