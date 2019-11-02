|
|
Mary R. Buford
1935-2019
Mary Ruth Buford, age 84, passed away on October 30, 2019.
Mary was born February 27, 1935, to Nathan and Annie Shelton. She graduated from Reagan High School in Houston in 1953. On December 30, 1952, she married the love of her life, Carlton Buford. Together they raised two daughters, loved each other through good and bad times, lived many adventures, and now they are holding hands in Heaven.
Mary worked many years at Foley's, and then Macy's, in various departments and roles, with her favorite being Bridal Consultant. Mary loved the Lord, and after her family, her passion was bringing the Lord's love to her community through activities with her beloved Pattison United Methodist Church. She was active in growing her Church and in building and supporting her community. She was known for her energy and organizational skills and her willingness to tackle what was needed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Annie; her husband, Carlton; her sister, Georgia Lee; and an infant brother.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn Buford, Linda Buford Stedman and Doyle Stedman; her grandchildren, Torie Stedman Hannsz and Baron Hannsz, and Faith Stedman Hines and Justin Hines; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Margaret, Gideon, Caedmon, Augustine, Evelyn, Norah, and Kingston; and one nephew, two nieces, and their families.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 – 7:00pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Pattison United Methodist Church, 3711 Avenue H, Pattison, Texas 77466. Services will be held at 11:00am also at Pattison United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations may be made to the: PUMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 67, Pattison, TX 77466.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, Texas, 77423 - (281) 934-2424 - www.schmidtfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019