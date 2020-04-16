|
Mary H. Capuchino
1941-2020
Mary H. Capuchino, 79, of Houston, passed away April 9, 2020. She was born in Houston on January 19, 1941 to Donaciano Hurtado and Magdalena Sosa. She was married to Richard S. Capuchino for 60 years. Mary Helen worked as a food service manager for Houston independent School District.
She was preceded in death by her father Donaciano Hurtado, mother Magdalena Sosa, and brother Ramiro Hurtado.
She is survived by her husband Richard S. Capuchino Sr., her daughters; Christine C. Martinez, JoAnn C. Bernal, Rebecca C. Hance and sons Richard S. Capuchino Jr., and Jose G. Capuchino. She had five granddaughters and four grandsons. She had seven great granddaughters and three great grandsons. she had one daughter-in-law and three son-in-laws.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the of Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020