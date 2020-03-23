|
|
Mary Catherine "Katie" Bussey Boice McGready
1921-2020
Katie was one of five children born to Frank Rather Bussey and Maude Rockwell Willis in Timpson, Tx on February 7, 1921. She was predeceased by her parents and four brothers: Dan, Frank, Bill, and Joe. She died on March 21, 2020 in Bellaire, Tx. Katie attended Baylor University. She was a loving, devoted mother to her children: Betsy McPhaden, Bill Boice, Peggy Boice, Cathy Bacon, and Jim Boice, and a dedicated and proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Boice, and her second husband, Francis C. "Mac" McGready. Katie was known for her cheerful outlook, a loving nature, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was a joy and inspiration. She enjoyed travels with family and friends. She was proud to have been the fifth employee of MD Anderson Hospital and of her work at Baylor College of Medicine. Private service and burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020