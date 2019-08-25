|
|
Mary Catherine
Freeman
1953-2019
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Freeman was born in Houston on March 6, 1953 to Bob and Verna Freeman. The third of 10 children, Cathy attended St. Vincent de Paul School, Marian High School, Sacred Heart Dominican College and University of St. Thomas.
Left to celebrate her life and grieve her loss are children Anne Bly (J.R.), Michelle Carmona (Jesse), Bill Sargent (Vanessa) & Mike Sargent, as well as 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and Cathy's 9 siblings.
Visitation 5 to 8pm Sunday, August 25, with Rosary at 7pm at Brookside Cypress Creek Funeral Home. Visitation 9am Monday, August 26, followed by Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway. Committal will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Please visit dignitymemorial.com for complete obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019