Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter funeral home
1734 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX
Mary Catherine Martin


1951 - 2019
Mary Catherine Martin Obituary
Mary Catherine Martin
1951-2019
Mary Catherine Martin passed away on December 1, 2019 after a long and brave fight with breast cancer. She left this world just as she came in to it – strong in spirit and very loved.
She is survived by her siblings, Ken Martin, John Martin, Jim Martin, Margaret Martin Bassani, and Tom Martin, and their families.
A celebration of her life will be held at Bradshaw-Carter funeral home, 1734 W. Alabama St. in Houston, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from two until three o'clock, followed by a reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please offer your kindness with a donation to Mary's favorite charity, .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
