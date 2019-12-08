|
|
Mary Catherine Martin
1951-2019
Mary Catherine Martin passed away on December 1, 2019 after a long and brave fight with breast cancer. She left this world just as she came in to it – strong in spirit and very loved.
She is survived by her siblings, Ken Martin, John Martin, Jim Martin, Margaret Martin Bassani, and Tom Martin, and their families.
A celebration of her life will be held at Bradshaw-Carter funeral home, 1734 W. Alabama St. in Houston, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from two until three o'clock, followed by a reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please offer your kindness with a donation to Mary's favorite charity, .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019