Mary Catherine "Katie" McConn
1927-2019
Mary Catherine "Katie" McConn passed away on Saturday, the 18th of May 2019, in Houston. She was 92 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be publish in this week's Tuesday's edition.
A funeral mass is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 21st of May, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St in Houston, where Father Juan Torres, O.P, is to serve as the celebrant.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private inurnment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston
