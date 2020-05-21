Mary Celestine
Mary B. Celestine
1944-2020
Mary B. Celestine was born on Feb. 4, 1944 to Pierre & Roseline Broussard in Breaux Bridge, LA where she was the only girl among 7 brothers.

Mary worked 32 years for Saia LTL Freight Company. She was also a devout Catholic and member of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart for many years.
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Mary was called home to rest peacefully. She was preceded in death by her parents Pierre and Roseline Broussard; and seven brothers: Northly, Audy, Loomis, Antoine, Alexis, Pierre, Louis. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years Joseph Celestine; two sons: Joseph Sanford (Jennifer) and Kevin (Patti) of Houston, TX; two grandchildren: Matthew and Lili; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
