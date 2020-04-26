|
Mary Louise "Teeter" Colburn
1930-2020
Mary Louise "Teeter" Colburn, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a long and happy life in Houston, TX. Teeter was born on August 8, 1930 to Norman J. and Thelma Luther in Kinder, Louisiana and grew up with three brothers, Charles "Chuck" Luther, Norman Luther, Jr, and Bill Luther. Teeter graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1948 and married Hubert E. Colburn (Jeff Davis 1945) of Houston, TX.
Teeter and Hubert have three children; Ron Colburn, 69, of Houston, Texas, Kathryn Colburn Sherman, 64, of Columbus, TX and Houston, TX, and Suzanne Colburn Regan, 58, of Houston, TX, five grandchildren; Bernard "Traey" Hatch, 42, Jessica Colburn Green, 39, Leah Colburn, 34, Sophie Zuniga, 22, and Lily Zuniga, 19 all of Houston, TX, and two great grandchildren; Louisa and Simon. Teeter kept her friends close all her life, especially Martha Jaynes Frances whom she met in first grade. Other lifelong friends she cherished, Helen Green and Margaret Goodwin, met her in Heaven. There is a long list of Teeter's loving friends both here and gone who were deeply cherished by her.
Teeter was a strong, vibrant, creative, and happy person who absolutely loved life. She never met a stranger, loved meeting and talking to people making friends everywhere she went. She showed her love and support to her family as well as her many adopted families throughout her life. There was nothing Teeter wouldn't try including riding horses on the Salt Grass Trail, two-stepping with Hubert at Tin Hall, playing tennis, and snow skiing, just to name a few. Always ready to go on a trip at the drop of a hat Teeter traveled with her family and friends any chance she could. To say Teeter could command a room is an understatement! She embraced life and everything it offered. She was born during the Great Depression and left us during a world-wide Pandemic filling the years in between with a quest for making the most of every day. She swore she would live to be 110 and no one ever doubted that she would.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 420 Woodard St, Houston, TX 77009 (713) 692-3080 or to Houston Food Bank Kid's Café, 535 Portwall St, Houston, TX 77029 (713) 223-3700.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will have a small private graveside ceremony for family members only followed by a memorial service at a future date to be decided.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020