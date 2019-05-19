|
|
Mary C. Tennant
1924-2019
Mary Cole Tennant passed away in Houston May 2, 2019, after a long happy life. Mary was born in Spraggs, PA to George W. and Bessie P. Cole. Dan and Mary married in 1947 after he returned from WW II. After daughter Donna was born, they moved to Ithaca, NY, where Mary gave birth to Rebecca and Barbara. They were transferred to Hamburg, NY, and later Houston. Dan and Mary enjoyed golfing, bridge and spending time with family and friends. Mary is survived by her husband; daughters Donna Tennant, Rebecca Tennant and Barbara Able; and grandson Daniel Able. A memorial celebration will be held from 2-5 pm June 23 at 810 Briar Hill, Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019