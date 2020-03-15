|
|
Mary Grace (Ferraro) Cuccia
1927-2020
Mary Grace Cuccia, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Cuccia Sr. and daughter, Linda Garney. She is survived by her children, Sharon Lawrence and husband Sean Guillemette, Karen Brown and husband Stephen, Thomas Cuccia Jr. and Sherri Mader, and Joseph Cuccia and wife Charlotte. She is also survived by her son in law, Ronnie Garney Sr., and brother Joe Ferraro and wife Jean. In addition, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren, who always brought a smile to her face. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to a visitation at 5 pm, followed by a rosary on Thursday, March 19, at Earthman Resthaven funeral home, 13102 North Fwy. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Friday, March 20, at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane St.
Please visit Mary's tribute page at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be left with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020