Mary Dabanlis Bellos
1931-2019
Mary Dabanlis Bellos died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Mary was born on December 14, 1931 in Galveston, Texas to Peter and Theodosia Dabanlis. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, James Bellos and her children Dianna Gettas (Nick) and Peter Bellos, and grandchildren Anastasia Ashikis (John), John Gettas, and Mary Saunders (Tommy). She is also survived by her loving sister, Catherine Dabanlis Dameris as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Mary graduated from Texas Woman's University of Denton, Texas with a teaching degree. She taught for many years in Houston, Galveston, and San Antonio. She was an active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral serving as the head of the Sunday school program for many years, as well as assisting in the food preparation and Gift Shop at the Greek Festival. She was an active member of Philoptochos and served as their president.
In the mid 80's, Mary found her true passion working with the MD Anderson Children's Art Project, and was instrumental in helping to grow the program.
Mary was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered for her creativity, fierce loyalty, and devout faith.
Visitation / Trisagion will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 9:oo am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 am. Following the funeral service, a Makaria luncheon honoring the memory of Mary will be held at the SP Martel Hall. A private burial will follow.
Pall Bearers are John Gettas, John Ashikis, Tommy Saunders, Demetri Economou, Michael Florian, Thad Dameris, Peter Dameris, and Charles Hazen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, MD Anderson Children's Card Project, or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019